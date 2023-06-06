NHTSA Zeroes In On Recalling 4 Million Kias As First Of 67 Million Vehicles Recalled For Bad Air Bags

Following the publication of documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it has been revealed that as many as four million Kia vehicles could be equipped with an airbag inflator that the organization says poses a risk to occupants.

In May, the regulator said that a total of 67 million vehicles in the U.S. may be equipped with airbags that contain defective inflators. It alleged that these parts could actually explode and shoot shrapnel into the cabin, injuring occupants.