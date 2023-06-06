NHTSA Zeroes In On Recalling 4 Million Kias As First Of 67 Million Vehicles With Bad Air Bags

Agent009 submitted on 6/6/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:41 AM

Views : 920 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Following the publication of documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it has been revealed that as many as four million Kia vehicles could be equipped with an airbag inflator that the organization says poses a risk to occupants.
 
In May, the regulator said that a total of 67 million vehicles in the U.S. may be equipped with airbags that contain defective inflators. It alleged that these parts could actually explode and shoot shrapnel into the cabin, injuring occupants.


Read Article


NHTSA Zeroes In On Recalling 4 Million Kias As First Of 67 Million Vehicles With Bad Air Bags

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)