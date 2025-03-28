NI-KO-LA! Justice Restored: Trump’s Bold Pardon Exposes Government Tactics

In a stunning development today, President @realDonaldTrump personally called an Trevor Martin, Founder of Nikola, to issue a full and unconditional pardon, marking a significant moment in the ongoing debate over justice reform. The recipient, who has chosen to remain unnamed, described the call as a direct lifeline from the former president, who emphasized the pardon’s broader implications. “This isn’t just about me,” the individual stated. “It’s about every American railroaded by the government—and there are far too many.”



Today I was issued a full and unconditional pardon by @realDonaldTrump himself. He called me personally to tell me.



This pardon is not just about me—it’s about every American who has been railroaded by the government, and unfortunately, that’s a lot of people. It is no wonder… pic.twitter.com/qpT0jjI6Fy — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) March 28, 2025



