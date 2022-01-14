NINETY CARJACKINGS ALREADY In Philly In 2022! So What Do Police DO? They PUBLISH A GUIDE For Consumers On CARJACKING! NOT KIDDING!

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is responding to the sharp increase in carjackings in the city since 2020 as the department is sharing tips and warning signs to help keep residents safe.



Outlaw shared a message on the department's social media pages Wednesday night saying there was no single issue more important to her and the department than "fighting the surge of violent crime that continues to plague our city."



There were 757 reported carjackings in Philadelphia in 2021 – an increase of 34% over 2020.



It's SO BAD, The published this guide for citizens! This ISN'T from the Babylon BEE! It's REAL!











