NINETY-TWO Rivian's ALREADY FOR SALE! Is ANYONE Buying A Rivian, Bronco Or Lightning To Actually KEEP And DRIVE Them? Or Are They ALL Just FLIPPERS?

The more I look at this market of Rivian, Bronco, Lightning it's becoming clearer and clearer that the percentage of people buying to flip vs. to own is MUCH higher than originally thought.



With all the stories of dealers listing these for huge premiums is just too much temptation for most.



And it looks like we're on the verge of this game falling apart for everyone.



Dealers may be listing products like Lightning for $150k but the auctions aren't supporting the huge markups.



Take a look at this list on Cars.com for Rivians.



There are NINETY-TWO for sale already! I mean, how many have even SHIPPED to customers?



Take a look and give us your thoughts....



And Happy 4th of July for all those celebrating and GOD BLESS AMERICA!















