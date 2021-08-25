NIO Gets Agressive After Autonomous Vehicle Fatality - Now Requires Driver Test To Engage

Following the death of a 31-year-old man who crashed his NIO ES8 while its ‘Navigate on Pilot’ semi-autonomous system was enabled, the electric carmaker has introduced a test that all of its vehicle owners must complete before accessing the driver assistance suite.

In a bid to prevent other crashes triggered by owners not paying attention while behind the wheel, NIO has rolled out a test available through its smartphone application available to owners. Electrek reports that this test consists of a six-minute video that explains the purpose and abilities of the Navigate on Pilot system, emphasizing that it is an assisted driving feature and does not enable complete autonomous driving.