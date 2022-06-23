NIO Sedan Falls From Factory Headquarters To The Street

NIO will have a lot of work to explain what happened on June 22 in its Shanghai headquarters. An electric sedan fell off the fifth floor and apparently landed on its roof at around 5:20 PM on that day. There is very little information about what went wrong there and conflicting data about the vehicle involved.



While the pictures shared on Weibo suggest it is an electric sedan, The Paper said it was an electric SUV. Considering the vehicle is still using camouflage, it could be an ES7 if the Shanghainese newspaper is correct. However, the images suggest otherwise.





