NO Auto CEO Is GETTING ROASTED WORSE Than GM's Mary Barra And Their EV Strategy. Is It Warranted? Spoiler Alert! The Comments Are HYSTERICAL!

I don't think any other auto CEO has been taking MORE heat for their EV strategy or lack of it than GM's Mary Barra

Today she posted to mark you calendars for next week's Blazer EV launch.

But the internet is a rough place and some of these comments are not only hysterical but have A LOT of truth in them.











Is the hate warranted or is it right to think their EV strategy will be as effective as Joe Biden's fighting inflation and gas prices plans?

Discuss...




