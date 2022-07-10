NO BIGGIE! Rivian RECALLING Almost ALL Of Its Vehicles! Say WHAT?!

Rivian Automotive Inc. is recalling nearly all of its vehicles to address a potential problem that could cause customers to lose steering control, the company said Friday.



The electric truck and SUV maker said the recall was made after it discovered a fastener connecting the upper control arm and steering knuckle may have been improperly installed, the company said. In rare cases, the problem could lead to a loss of steering control, the company said. There are no known injuries related to this defect, a company spokeswoman said. Rivian said it sent an email about the recall to all affected customers.



No biggie, right? WOW!



Hat tip to Lauren Fix the Car Coach for the news...



Full article at the link.





Read Article