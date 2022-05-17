NO CANADA! Toronto Maple Leaf Player Mitchell Held At Gunpoint And Carjacked! It’s Bad Enough The Leafs LOST Game Seven Now This!

Agent001 submitted on 5/17/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:56:46 PM
This is just crazy. They lose game seven (Ballard Curse?) and now this happens!!!! TORONTO WHAT is going on?!We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening. He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 17, 2022
