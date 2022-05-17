NO CANADA! Toronto Maple Leaf Player Mitchell Held At Gunpoint And Carjacked! It’s Bad Enough The Leafs LOST Game Seven Now This!

This is just crazy. They lose game seven (Ballard Curse?) and now this happens!!!!



TORONTO WHAT is going on?!





We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening. He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 17, 2022



