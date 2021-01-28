NO Company On EARTH Has Received MORE HYPE EVER Than Tesla. So Tell Us WHY Do EV's Still Only Have Around 2% Of The USA Market?

It would be hard to argue the case against Tesla receiving more hype than any other company in our lifetime.



The way the media paints the picture, it's as if EV's are SO amazing, you'd wonder why people would buy anything other than an EV. ESPECIALLY, a TESLA.



If you asked people who don't follow it closely, they would probably tell you 25% of America drives Tesla's and other electrics.



YET, as we enter 2021, in reality only about 2% of vehicles in the USA are EV's.



It's rather mysterious isn't it?



So spies, tell us WHY sales of EV's are STILL so lame. What is the REAL reason in your opinion?





