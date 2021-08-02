NORWAY STRIKES BACK! Watch Them Take Its REVENGE On GM And Will Ferrell! Payback Is A BITCH!

Agent001 submitted on 2/8/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:50:40 PM
The University of Agder (Universitetet i Agder) in Southern Norway responds to the 2021 Super Bowl ads by General Motors and Will Ferrell Norway is a dangerous country with dangerous people! ;)
</div>youtube.com/embed/Mi3JQa1ynDw" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" width="650" height="405" frameborder="0">Youtube link
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
