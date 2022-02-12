NOT A GLOWING ENDORSEMENT OF Non-Tesla EVs. China Media Reporting BMW Dealers Discounting Electric i3 Up To 30% And Mercedes EQS 21%?

Agent001 submitted on 12/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:23:58 AM
Wow, dark clouds ahead for the Germans...Tell us WHY you think this is happening?Local media in ???? China report that BMW dealers in China are offering discounts of up to 30 % off list prices for the e-sedan marketed there as the i3In the case of the Mercedes EQE and EQS (in each case the sedan versions), it was up to 21% price reductionDemand issues pic.twitter.com/EfJZtGEE1v— Alex (@alex_avoigt) November 30, 2022
