NOT AI! WATCH! Chery Apologizes After Test SUV Slides Down Tianmen Mountain’s “Stairway to Heaven"

Chinese automaker Chery Automobile issued a public apology on Thursday after one of its test vehicles slid backward down the famous 999-step “Stairway to Heaven” at Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, damaging a section of guardrail.



The dramatic incident, captured on video and quickly circulated online, occurred during an extreme climbing demonstration meant to showcase the vehicle’s off-road capability on the near-vertical tourist staircase. According to Chery’s official statement posted on Weibo, a preliminary investigation revealed that the safety rope securing the SUV unexpectedly detached from its anchor point. The loose rope then wrapped around the right rear wheel, blocking engine power and causing the vehicle to lose traction and slide uncontrollably down the steps before colliding with the guardrail.



Fortunately, no one was injured and the natural environment sustained no damage, the company emphasized. Chery described the event as an “accident” and expressed deep regret for harming a nationally protected scenic site.



“We sincerely apologize to the public and Tianmen Mountain Scenic Area for the damage caused,” the statement read. Chery pledged to fully fund repairs to the guardrail, assume all compensation responsibilities, and cooperate completely with park authorities on follow-up measures.



The “Stairway to Heaven” at Tianmen Mountain is one of China’s most recognizable tourist landmarks, drawing millions of visitors annually. Vehicle attempts on the staircase are rare and require special permission. The incident has sparked online debate about whether such extreme marketing stunts are appropriate at culturally and ecologically sensitive locations, even when conducted with safety measures in place.

Chery concluded its apology by committing to strengthen safety protocols in future testing to prevent similar incidents.















NEW: Chinese automaker appears to try recreating the viral Range Rover "Stairway to Heaven" climb, crashes through guardrail.



Chery Automobile has apologized after the crash at Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, China.



The company is promising to pay for a complete repair of the… pic.twitter.com/5Ew38cC9lK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2025



