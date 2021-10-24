NOT DOWN WITH STD. GEICO SUED For $1 MILLION DOLLARS After Woman Claims Contracting STD During Car Sex

A Missouri woman is suing GEICO for $1 million after claiming she had sex and contracted an STD from a man in a car that was covered by the insurance provider. According to Daily Mail, the woman, who is identified as M.O. in court papers, claims she and her then-partner, identified as M.B., had unprotected sex in a 2014 Hyundai Genesis in late 2017.



In 2018, M.O. was diagnosed with human papillomavirus, or HPV, which she claims she contracted during the car rendezvous. The woman has now submitted a coverage claim to GEICO for $1 million because the vehicle, which is under M.B.’s name, is insured by the company.



