NOT ENCOURAGING. GM Sold 20,670 EVs In Q1. 19,700 Were BOLTS.

Agent001 submitted on 4/4/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:27:04 PM

Views : 588 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

So tell us Spies what are we missing here?

95% of the EV's GM sold were Bolts.

Where is the silver lining in this for GM? And how is this not a BLOODY disaster?









NOT ENCOURAGING. GM Sold 20,670 EVs In Q1. 19,700 Were BOLTS.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)