NOT ENCOURAGING. GM Sold 20,670 EVs In Q1. 19,700 Were BOLTS.

So tell us Spies what are we missing here?95% of the EV's GM sold were Bolts.Where is the silver lining in this for GM? And how is this not a BLOODY disaster? NEWS: Today, GM revealed they sold 20k electric vehicles in Q1.Total: 20,670• Bolt EV: 19,700• Lyriq: 968• Hummer EV: 2The company said it is on track to build 50,000 EVs in North America through June and double that in the second half. pic.twitter.com/kFDYr6Gvkg— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 3, 2023
