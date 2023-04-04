NOT ENCOURAGING. GM Sold 20,670 EVs In Q1. 19,700 Were BOLTS.

So tell us Spies what are we missing here?



95% of the EV's GM sold were Bolts.



Where is the silver lining in this for GM? And how is this not a BLOODY disaster?













NEWS: Today, GM revealed they sold 20k electric vehicles in Q1.



Total: 20,670

• Bolt EV: 19,700

• Lyriq: 968

• Hummer EV: 2



The company said it is on track to build 50,000 EVs in North America through June and double that in the second half. pic.twitter.com/kFDYr6Gvkg — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 3, 2023



