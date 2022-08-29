NOT GONNA HAPPEN! US MUST Spend $35 BILLION To MEET DEMAND For 1.2 Million Public Ports By 2030 (And That's NOT Counting The 28M Needed In Homes!)

America would have to install 30 million electronic vehicle charging ports by 2030 if half of drivers switch to EVs by the time California's ban on gas cars takes effect.



If half of all vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2030, the country would need 1.2 million public chargers and 28 million private chargers by that year - which a McKinsey report claims would cost more than $35 billion over eight years.







Electric vehicle sales have been climbing by double digits each year since 2016, but over half of US consumers cite battery or charging issues as their main concerns - and it's fair to say the limited network of public charging stations is a roadblock for many buyers.



A report from car insurer Jerry states: 'With a projected 35 million EVs on the road by 2030, the US will need to install about 478 charging ports every day for the next eight years to build the necessary infrastructure to support them.'



'As the number of registered EVs increases, it remains to be seen whether or not the charging infrastructure can keep up with EV demand,' the report adds.



