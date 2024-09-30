NOT LOVIN' IT! FORD In-Car Ads To Be Streamed Into YOUR Ride?

From giving your data to the cops to charging subscription fees for amenities, it's clear that automakers want to stay involved in their customers' lives long after a vehicle is purchased. But the latest bit of potential interference, in our eyes, goes a step too far.



Ford filed a patent for in-car advertising that could use your route, destination, speed, traffic, travel history and other data and then serve you ads across the vehicle’s screens. The system can “listen for dialogue between passengers and reduce the number of ads during conversations or play an audio ad when the cabin is quiet,” according to the report.



Tell us what your thoughts are on it and if it comes to be and there were ever an option to pay extra to NOT have ads streamed into your car would you?





