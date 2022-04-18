NOT SO FAST! Tesla Changes Course On $400 OPTIONAL Connector!

Agent001 submitted on 4/18/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:27:28 AM
Views : 468 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Have you ever seen a legacy compay move this fast to react to customer sentiments?Musk has now dropped the price to $200 and says they've made it easier to order.Personally, I think they should have just added an option to delete mobile connector on order page and give back buyers a couple hundred bucks who don't want it. https://t.co/J8s3PinWif— Domenick (@Domenick_Y) April 17, 2022
Musk has now dropped the price to $200 and says they've made it easier to order.Personally, I think they should have just added an option to delete mobile connector on order page and give back buyers a couple hundred bucks who don't want it. https://t.co/J8s3PinWif— Domenick (@Domenick_Y) April 17, 2022
Musk has now dropped the price to $200 and says they've made it easier to order.Personally, I think they should have just added an option to delete mobile connector on order page and give back buyers a couple hundred bucks who don't want it. https://t.co/J8s3PinWif
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news