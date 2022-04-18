NOT SO FAST! Tesla Changes Course On $400 OPTIONAL Connector!

Have you ever seen a legacy compay move this fast to react to customer sentiments?







Musk has now dropped the price to $200 and says they've made it easier to order.

Personally, I think they should have just added an option to delete mobile connector on order page and give back buyers a couple hundred bucks who don't want it. https://t.co/J8s3PinWif — Domenick (@Domenick_Y) April 17, 2022



