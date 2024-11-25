NOT THE BABYLON BEE! Auto News Awards GM's Mary Barra Industry Leader Of The Year.

Three years ago, Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, announced a bold target for the company to transition its entire light-duty vehicle lineup to zero-emission by 2035. Despite the slower-than-expected growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market, Barra has maintained this vision, adapting GM's strategy to balance between EV ambitions and current market realities.



Adjustments include delaying some EV production plans and focusing on manufacturing flexibility to produce both gas and electric vehicles.



So because of being TOTALLY wrong, Automotive News gives her this 'participation trophy'.



What a bunch of ass kissers...







