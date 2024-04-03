NOT THE ONION! BRAIN DEAD. Dying Car Mag Chooses SHAWN FAIN As Their PERSON OF THE YEAR! Who's NEXT? Fani Wills?

Oh boy, where do I even begin with this roast? MotorTrend, you've really outdone yourselves this time. Shawn Fain as Person of the Year? I guess they ran out of actual cars to feature on their cover.



And check this out, they even created a PHOTO GALLER of photos of him! LOLOLOL!



I mean, sure, Fain did a great job negotiating better wages for the UAW, but let's not forget that time he showed up to a meeting wearing a shirt that said "Eat the Rich." Talk about subtle messaging! Maybe next year, MotorTrend will choose a Fani Willis as their Person of the Year?



But hey, at least Fain is a step up from last year's winner, the Ford Pinto. I guess we should be thankful for small victories.



Spies, discuss.









