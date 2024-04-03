NOT THE ONION! BRAIN DEAD. Dying Car Mag Chooses SHAWN FAIN As Their PERSON OF THE YEAR! Who's NEXT? Fani Wills?

Agent001 submitted on 3/4/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:34:13 PM

Views : 362 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

Oh boy, where do I even begin with this roast? MotorTrend, you've really outdone yourselves this time. Shawn Fain as Person of the Year? I guess they ran out of actual cars to feature on their cover.

And check this out, they even created a PHOTO GALLER of photos of him! LOLOLOL!

I mean, sure, Fain did a great job negotiating better wages for the UAW, but let's not forget that time he showed up to a meeting wearing a shirt that said "Eat the Rich." Talk about subtle messaging! Maybe next year, MotorTrend will choose a Fani Willis as their Person of the Year?

But hey, at least Fain is a step up from last year's winner, the Ford Pinto. I guess we should be thankful for small victories.

Spies, discuss.





