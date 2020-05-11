NOT YOUR PARENT'S CRUISER: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Wagon Caught No Camouflage

Porsche will launch the slightly raised, wagon version of the Taycan before its reveal in early 2021, but you don’t have to wait until then to see it. This latest batch of photos from our spies show the vehicle completely without camouflage, if you don’t count the fake horizontal LED daytime running lights on the front bumper.

The last time we saw the Taycan Cross Turismo, it still had some camouflage around the rear light clusters. But that’s gone now and we can finally see (and appreciate) the shape of the rear end.