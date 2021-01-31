NOTHING Screams You OVERPAID For Your Ride MORE Than A 'FIRST EDITION'. Do These People REALLY Think They Will Be Collectibile And Make Them $$$?

The car companies are smart. When they land on a good idea they milk it for all it's worth.



In today's case, the infamous 'FIRST EDITION', extreme profit play.



How does it work? They bring out a new model or resurrect an old icon, say like Jeep with Gladiator or Land Rover with Defender. And there are plenty more in the wings like the Bronco.











And the cool thing for them is they add $5-20k to the price and limit the number produced. It's 100% profit to them because that edition costs them virtually nothing more than a top of the line unit.



And, the dealers can charge a big premium over sticker as well.



People flock to them and order one THINKING "SOMEDAY, this 'LIMITED' edition is gonna be worth a LOT of $$$.



And in the case of say the Gladiator, not only is it not worth more money, but after the first few, dealers were discounting them out the wazoo to get them off their lots.



To us, NOTHING says you OVERPAID MORE than having the 'First Edition' badge on your car. We even have a license plate idea for those buyers. #GotTakn.



What say you spies? Do you agree or do you honestly think they will be collectors items and make those owners BANK?







