In the sun-drenched streets of Miami, where flash is the norm, a $500,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan turned heads with Ukraine's coat of arms—the proud Tryzub trident—emblazoned on its side. But the real punchline? The vanity plate reads "VOR", Ukrainian/Russian slang for "Thief".



Spotted cruising boldly, the ultra-luxury SUV has ignited a storm of online sarcasm and memes. Critics wasted no time connecting dots to aid packages: "Some U.S. dollars for Ukraine clearly took a scenic route and stayed stateside." The ironic combo of national symbol and accusatory plate screams provocation—or perhaps dark humor about where the money really ends up.



Nothing to see here, folks. Just another day in paradise with a half-million-dollar statement on wheels. Please send more cash—they're eyeing the latest model upgrade.



