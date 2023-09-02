NTSB Concludes Tesla Was NOT To Blame For Fatal Drunk Driving Crash In Texas

On April 16, 2021, a Tesla Model S crashed and burned near Springs, Texas, killing two people. Police reports indicated that no one was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash, which put Tesla’s automated driving systems in a bad light. Nevertheless, the NTSB investigation into the crash revealed that Autopilot wasn’t engaged at any time during that drive.



People are quite emotional when it comes to crashes that involve Teslas. Because Tesla is developing its automated driving systems like Navigate on Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, many assume these systems are involved. Also, when bad things happen, drivers try to deflect the blame onto the car rather than themselves.



