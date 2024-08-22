NTSB Opens Probe Over Tesla Semi Fire That Threatened To Burn Down A Forest

The US National Transportation Safety Board opened an investigation into the recent crash and fire of a Tesla Inc. Semi truck in what is believed to be the first probe involving the company’s electric big rig.

A Tesla Semi electric truck during a media preview at Frito-Lay's manufacturing facility in Modesto, Calif., on Jan. 18, 2023.

The Tesla Semi ran off the road on Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, California, around 3 a.m. Monday. No one was injured, but the vehicle caught fire and ignited nearby brush, closing the freeway in both directions for several hours.