NTSB Pushes Mandate To Limit Speeds In All New Cars

On January 29th, 2022, the driver of a 2018 Dodge Charger blew through a red light and smashed into a Toyota Sienna. A total of nine people died including seven in the minivan and both occupants of the Charger. Now, the NTSB suggests that automakers install tech that inhibits a driver’s ability to speed.



The driver of that Dodge Charger was 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson, a man with a history of speeding tickets. Incidentally, he also happened to have cocaine and phencyclidine in his system at the time of the crash. The NTSB also said that “systemic deficiencies, including routine plea agreements that alter or drop violations, inaccurate driver records, failure to accurately track citations, and delays in reporting convictions,” all played a role in the crash.





