NTSB Runs Out Of Tesla Cases, Moves On To Investigate Ford BlueCruise Crashes

We’ve talked at length about Tesla’s troubles with driver monitoring and crashes tied to its semi-autonomous driver assistance features, but now, it’s Ford’s turn under the microscope. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recently announced that it would investigate a fatal crash that happened in early March involving a Ford Mustang Mach-E and two cars on the interstate in Philadelphia.
 
The crash happened on March 3, when a Mustang Mach-E ran into two stationary cars on I95 in the city. The NTSB was already looking into another crash involving a Mach-E that happened in late February. That fatal crash happened in Texas when the Ford crashed into a Honda CR-V that was sitting in traffic on Highway 10. Ford said it had reported the incidents to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as required.


