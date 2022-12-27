NUMBER ONE Year-End Question. Should You BUY A Vehicle During The Last Week Of This Year? ANSWER IS???

When you watch any car buying segments on tv, internet, print at this time of the year the people who NEVER buy their OWN cars are trying to give YOU EXPERT advice.



And the MOST tiring tidbit is "There is no better time than the last week of the year to buy something because dealers are making the BEST deals of the year!"



Almost sounds like a Jim Kramer stock pick.



And we all know whatever he usually says goes the opposite in the last few years! CERTAIN DISASTER!



So here's the deal Spies. UNLESS, you have found the absolute deal of the century (you most likely won't because that is left in stock are the units from the island of misfit toys.) or your accountant says you need to make a move DO NOT BUY ANYTHING!



Dealers KNOW if you're in the showroom in the last few days of the year they have the trump card over you. The remaining units are getting sold and they know you're running out of time for your tax write-off.



Plus, this year the advertised crazy deals JUST AREN'T there. 1.9% on ford F-150's. WHOOPEE! NOT! Forget the old 15k off sticker and ZERO percent on remaining model year inventory.



We say, WAIT until after the first. The economy isn't getting any better and more inventory is on the way. We predict you'll start to see the rebates AND zero % deals return SOONER than LATER. Especially, on the commodity products.



Have a great new year and as ALWAYS...SPY before you BUY!









