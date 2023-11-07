NY Driver Charged With Felony For Making Her Own Inspection Sticker

One upstate New York woman has discovered that crudely forging a document may actually be worse than not having the correct document at all after being arrested on Class “D” felony charges for driving with a hand-drawn safety inspection sticker.

State police say that they stopped a vehicle on July 6 after they observed it committing vehicle and traffic violations in Union, New York, which is just north of the Pennsylvania border. The trooper who made the stop said that the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license, and things only got worse from there.

The owner was in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. It didn’t take much investigating before police saw that the inspection sticker on the windshield was fake.