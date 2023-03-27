NY Lawmakers Want To Move Away From 1995 And Increase Speed Limits To 70 MPH

A state lawmaker from the Southern Tier is proposing that New York raise the speed limit on certain sections of expressways to 70 miles per hour.
The proposal would allow the DOT and the State Thruway Authority to raise the maximum speed limit by 5 MPH in areas where it sees fit, primarily in those sections of expressways that are already posted at 65.
The bill was introduced by NYS Senator Thomas F. O'Mara (R-C 58th District) whose district encompasses several counties along the state border with Pennsylvania and parts of the Finger Lakes Region.
