NY State To Be First State To Drop Gas Tax in Order To Try And Save The Democrats In the Mid-Terms. Will It Work?

Albeit a week late, New York State reached an agreement on a fiscal budget Thursday. Part of the agreement includes a temporary suspension of the statewide gas tax.



The tax will be suspended starting June 1st and carry through the end of the year. The state's surcharge on gas is about 33 cents a gallon, so how much will you save? About half that. The estimated savings for a gallon will be about 16 cents a gallon.



Not a huge dent, but it's something.



New Yorkers are currently paying about 65.7 cents per gallon in gas taxes when you combine federal, state and local taxes on gas.



The current state and local taxes add up to 47.3 cents per gallon.



Clearly, this is a ploy to try to save Democrats in the mid-term elections seeing it starts in the summer and ends right after the election.



But will it work?





