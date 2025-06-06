NYC Begins Clamping Down On Electric Bikes With New Speed 15 MPH Speed Limit

 New York City officials are preparing to roll out a new speed limit for electric bikes – and it’s not exactly a green light. Under the newly announced plan, the city will soon set a 15 mph (25 km/h) speed cap for all e-bikes, as part of a broader crackdown aimed at addressing rising concerns about sidewalk safety, delivery rider behavior, and e-bike-related crashes.


“I have heard, over and over again, from New Yorkers about how their safety — and the safety of their children — has been put at risk due to speeding e-bikes and e-scooters,” Adams said in a statement. “Today, our administration is saying enough is enough: We are implementing a new 15 MPH speed limit for e-bikes and e-scooters that will make our streets safer.”


