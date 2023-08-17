NYC Considering eBike Vans For City Deliveries

Agent009 submitted on 8/17/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:35:32 AM

Views : 194 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

All across the globe, electric bicycles are reshaping mobility. Various urban cities in some of the most densely populated countries in the world have been strongly encouraging e-mobility adoption with attractive perks and incentives for adopters. New York City has long been a proponent for active micromobility, and we could soon see this go well beyond the private sector.
 
As it would turn out, apart from being effective personal mobility alternatives, e-bikes also have a lot to offer when it comes to the last-mile delivery sector. In fact, a report by Electrek suggests that New York City has big plans when it comes to leveraging cargo e-bikes when it comes to last-mile delivery. Being one of the busiest cities in the entire world, countless deliveries – be it parcels, food, or other goods – are made every single day. Up until now, a lot of delivery companies have been relying on vans to transport their wares. This could soon change, as New York urges deliveries to be completed via e-bike.


Read Article


NYC Considering eBike Vans For City Deliveries

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)