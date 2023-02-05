NYC Crime Is So Bad Police Are Giving Away Apple Air Tags To Track Your Car When It Is Stolen

AirTags have become super-powerful tools to keep track of valuables, and the NYPD seems to know this very well. Law enforcement is now recommending Apple’s tracker as a must-have weapon in the fight against a surge in car thefts, with the New York authorities even giving away the device to local drivers.

Apple launched the AirTag specifically to let customers keep track of their belongings. With a small form factor that allows it to be attached to car keys or be planted virtually anywhere, Apple’s AirTag can connect to a master iPhone using nearby smartphones.