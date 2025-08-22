NYC Declares War On Ghost Cars - Tows Thousands Of Vehicles

New York’s war on ‘Ghost Cars’ just passed a major milestone. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), working with a dozen regional law enforcement offices, just finished its 100th operation. Those trying to shirk tolls are in the crosshairs, and authorities have towed thousands of cars so far.

‘Ghost cars’ are vehicles that run around with fake, altered, or covered license plates. We’ve covered them several times in the past. The MTA ghost car initiative started back in 2024, and since then, it says it’s towed over 5,300 cars. This year alone it’s towed 1,893 cars tied to almost $11.5 million in unpaid tolls and fees. The MTA Police have issued 16,000 summons.