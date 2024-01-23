NYC EV Push Is Forcing Tesla Drivers To Wait Up To 90 Minutes To Supercharge Their Vehicles

New York City is the greatest city in the world, some of us are led to believe. Skyscrapers, a melting pot of global talent, a bustling art and culture scene—the list goes on. But among its glories, New York's electric vehicle charging infrastructure is lagging far behind. It isn’t expanding in proportion to booming EV sales, overwhelming the existing (functional) chargers in the city, and the situation is negatively impacting the businesses of rideshare drivers who are increasingly driving EVs.

A few days back, a Tesla owner took to X, the social media network formerly called Twitter, with a distress signal. “SOS, here’s a photo of what is happening at Brooklyn NYC Tesla Supercharger. It’s impossible to charge the car. Help us please,” the driver pleaded to CEO Elon Musk. The accompanying image showed a traffic jam of Teslas in a parking lot.




