NYC Spends $25 Million To Install Electric Bike Chargers To Avoid Building Fires

Over the weekend New York city and state officials announced that US $25 million in federal funding had been allotted for electric bike charging stations. The charging stations are part of a plan to help combat a rising number of lithium-ion battery fires in the city.

The plans calls for charging locations for e-bikes and e-bike batteries to be installed outside of NYCHA complexes.

The New York City Housing Authority provides public housing in the city and its apartments have been the scene of several lithium battery fires over the past few years.