NYC Woman On The Hook For Thousands After Making All Payments Because She Had The Wrong Type Of Lease

Agent009 submitted on 5/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:28:27 AM

Views : 760 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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A New York City woman who just finished 36 monthly payments on a Jeep lease says the bank told her she could still owe thousands of dollars after she hands back the keys. The bank explained that it would send the vehicle to auction after her lease expires, and if the car sells for less than its projected value, she is on the hook for the difference.
 
Commenters with industry experience say the claim doesn’t match how a standard consumer lease works, and several urged her to get a lawyer.


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NYC Woman On The Hook For Thousands After Making All Payments Because She Had The Wrong Type Of Lease

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