NYC YouTuber Andre Beadle Dies In Street Racing Incident

A New York-based car influencer and YouTuber was killed when he crashed his tricked-out BMW in a street race in front of horrified witnesses on a Queens expressway Wednesday morning.

Bronx native Andre Beadle, known on social media as “1Stockf30,” was driving at a “high rate of speed” east on the Nassau Expressway near JFK Airport just after 1 a.m. when he lost control and slammed into a light post, the NYPD told The Post.

Beadle, 25, was racing in the left lane as he flew down the roadway when he suddenly swerved across the road into the right shoulder, striking the metal pole.