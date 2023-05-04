NYIAS: Lexus Goes Sterile, Demos Future AI Styling Platform

Not even the 2023 New York International Auto Show is safe from artificial intelligence anymore, but at least it’s not OpenAI’s infamous GPT-4 tool that people must interact with.

Let us remember how a few years ago, the technology gurus were screaming about the incredible rise of 3D in cinemas and then on our TV screens. Nowadays, we hardly ever notice the difference between 2D and 3D at movie theaters – unless we look at the higher ticket price. As for 3D TVs, they’re a thing of the distant past, already. Curiously, the same applies to the automotive industry.

Not long ago, there wasn’t just the EV revolution that OEMs, the aftermarket world, and even regular folks had to fear. There was also the connected car upheaval as well as the incredible rise of automated machines.