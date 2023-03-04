NYIAS: The New Mercedes GLS Refresh. FRESH, Always Tastes BEST!

Hot on the heels of the new GLE and GLE Coupe, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 introduces a host of new updates. A number of design, technology and equipment changes take the comfort, connectivity and performance of the full-size SUV model series to new heights.



With generous interior dimensions, the SUV models offer interior space for up to seven occupants. The new 2024 GLS model range will arrive in U.S. dealerships later in 2023.



Mercedes-Benz GLS: visual enhancement and functional off-road features



The new Mercedes-Benz GLS models can be recognized by the even more striking radiator grille. The four louvers feature a Silver Shadow finish. The front bumper is also visually more prominent with integrated air inlet grilles, combined with a surround in high-gloss black, and a redesigned front underride guard. At the rear, the GLS impresses with new LED taillights showcasing a light signet formed by three horizontal blocks.



The interior of the Mercedes-Benz GLS features seating configurations for six or seven occupants. With Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown, customers can choose from two new leather upholstery options. The range of interior trim finishes has also been revised with new High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood. MANUFAKTUR Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines, previously reserved for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, is now also available for the GLS family from Mercedes-Benz. Another new detail familiar from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the Silver Shadow finish of the center and side climate control vents.



















The latest generation MBUX infotainment system brings with it a new look for the displays. The central display can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen. The driver display can be individualized with three different display styles (Classic, Sporty, Discreet) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service). The "Classic" style provides the driver with all relevant information. The "Sporty" style is instantly recognizable by its red accents and dynamic design for the central tachometer. With the "Discreet" style, only the most essential information is displayed. In addition, both displays can be shown in seven color schemes in conjunction with the ambient lighting. The result is an impressive color experience in the interior.



The "Off-Road Mode" in the current MBUX generation turns special content such as gradient, lateral inclination, compass and steering angle into a visual experience. Thanks to the standard Surround View system with 360-degree camera, it offers the "transparent hood" function. When the Off-Road mode is active, the central display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle. This enables the driver to recognize obstacles in their path such as large rocks or deep potholes sooner and more easily.

The Off-Road Engineering Package, available for the GLS 580 4MATIC, includes an underride guard and in combination with the SUV’s standard AIRMATIC suspension, provides 1.2 inches more ground clearance.



All-wheel drive and a gear ratio designed for pulling power allow a tow capacity of up to 7,716 lbs and a tongue weight of up to 309 lbs. Helpful additional features for use when towing include Trailer Maneuvering Assist and the updated Trailer menu in the central display.



Mercedes-Maybach GLS: extraordinary luxury refined even further



Vertical chrome bars and the "Maybach" lettering are the distinguishing features of the top model's radiator grille design. The air inlet grilles on the front fascia feature a Maybach pattern and a chrome surround. These elements are further complimented by a new optional 23-inch forged wheel in exquisite Maybach design with a forged wheel bolt cover.



A new standard feature for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is ambient lighting with animated projection of the Mercedes-Maybach pattern. In the interior, the new seat upholstery features a new design which emphasizes the luxurious character of the Mercedes-Maybach. The center sections of the seat surfaces and backrests now feature elegant diamond quilting with specific perforations. MANUFAKTUR Crystal White/Silver Grey Pearl and MANUFAKTUR Mahogany Brown/Macchiato Beige Nappa leather, both exclusive to the Mercedes-Maybach model, are among the color choices offered for the interior.



Further new features of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Mercedes-Maybach GLS



* New Twilight Blue Metallic and MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey Non-Metallic paint finishes

* Latest generation steering wheel with touch controls on the spokes

* Two USB ports with 100W output in the rear of the center console



More specs and photos at the link...





