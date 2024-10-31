NYPD In Hot Water After Chase Kills Innocent Cyclist

Outrage over a cyclist’s death is igniting a new debate in New York over police chase protocols. The fatality occurred during a police pursuit, and the community where it happened is urgently calling for change. Balancing the risks and rewards of police chases is a complex issue without simple solutions.

Since January, there have been 38 non-highway chases in the 114th precinct of New York. That’s higher than all directly surrounding precincts. On October 22, one of those cases led to the death of cyclist Amanda Servedio, 36. Locals say that the police should have prioritized public safety over catching the suspects.