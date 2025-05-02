Naked Porsche 718 Cayman EV Prototype Caught In The Wild

Porsche's first-ever 718 Cayman EV continues testing in the open, and after we've seen it making its spy shot debut at the end of last month, it's now time to put the spotlight on it once again.
Dressed in black camouflage, with a touch of trippy vinyl stickers around the headlights, this prototype is easily distinguishable from its ICE-powered predecessors. It has fresh lighting units at both ends, different bumpers, and a very sleek silhouette.
Sure, the overall proportions and the muscular back end may be the same as the 982 generation, save for a few modifications, yet overall, not even the average Joe will confuse it with the old one. This is certainly a complement for the Zuffenhausen brand, which tends to play it a bit too safe for our taste in the design department to the point where new-generation sports/super models tend to look like their predecessors, thus making it hard to tell which is which.
