Tesla has a new bull in Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who bought a substantial sum of the automaker’s stock, new government filings show.

Pelosi, originally from Baltimore, Maryland, and now a California-based Democrat, bought 25 call options on December 22nd, one day after joining the S&P 500. The calls have a strike price of March 18th, 2022, and the transaction’s value is between $500,001 and $1,000,000, the government filings show.