Nascar's Nex Gen Racer Tests At The Top Of Le Mans GTD Class

NASCAR’s new Next Gen cars are some of the most capable they’ve ever raced. So capable, in fact that a modified one will be racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year. To get a sense of just how capable the car is for that type of racing, it was tested after this past weekend’s 24 Hours of Daytona, and the results were impressive. According to The Drive, who cited a NASCAR.com blog, the car’s times were roughly in line with “those at the top of the GTD class”. If that’s truly the case, that would mean it’s lapping the track somewhere in the 1 minute 46 second range. Not bad for a stock car.



Read Article