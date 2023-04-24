National Council of Corvette Clubs Bans New E-Ray From Competition Events As Unsafe

Updated regulations from the National Council of Corvette Clubs (NCCC) mean that the newly-registered Chevy Corvette E-Ray model will be unable to participate in track events.

Changes made for 2022-2023 have banned the use of electric and hybrid vehicles from participating in events hosted by the NCCC. As if that wasn’t punishment enough for new Corvette E-Ray owners, the NCCC says all-electric and hybrid vehicles with lithium-type battery packs must be parked at least 30 feet away from structures and other vehicles at events.

While the NCCC hasn’t revealed why it is implementing these changes, it is likely due to concerns about fires and comes shortly after Summit Point Motorsports Park implemented a similar EV/hybrid ban. In that case, the track cited safety concerns as the reason for the rule.