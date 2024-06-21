National Labor Relations Board Weaponized After Honda Defeats UAW Organization Attempt

A federal labor board official has accused Honda of illegally cracking down on union organizing at a factory in Greensburg, Indiana, and if the carmaker doesn’t settle the claims, it’ll have to face a hearing.
 
In a complain filed Tuesday, a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regional director alleged that Honda violated a U.S. labor law that grants workers the freedom to participate in union organizing and advocate for better working conditions.
 
The complaint asserts that Honda forced workers at its Indiana factory to remove United Auto Workers (UAW) stickers from their safety helmets, threatened to discipline union supporters, and unlawfully surveilled employees.


