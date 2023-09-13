Nearly Half Of Driver's Vehicles In The UK Are Damaged Annually By Bad Roads

The UK’s pitted, potholed and poorly maintained roads damaged the cars of nearly half the nation’s drivers in the last 12 months according to a new survey. Of the 45 per cent who reported damage to their vehicle 27 per cent blamed potholes specifically for issue they experienced and said it cost an average of £922 to fix.

The total damages bill caused by poorly repaired roads amounts to an estimated £16bn, with £7.5bn attributed directly to pothole damage, according to a survey of 2,000 drivers carried out by Censuswide for Halfords.

However, a freedom of information request also made by Halfords reveals only a tiny proportion of drivers are receiving the compensation they should be entitled to from the councils responsible for maintaining roads in a safe and usable condition.