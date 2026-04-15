Nebraska Car Show Bans All Nissan VQ Powered Models For Safety Reasons

For the last seven years, a car show known as "Supercar Saturday" has been entertaining automotive enthusiasts in Omaha, Nebraska. However, the 2026 shows will look a little bit different, at least in terms of the rides that roll up: show organizers have decided to ban all Nissan and Infiniti VQ-platform vehicles from attending. To learn more, Road & Track spoke to Jamal Rahmanzai, who is the host and organizer of Supercar Saturday. He told us that it was a difficult decision, but said that Supercar Saturday is meant to be a free, family-friendly event, and that safety is most important. So, after repeated incidents by those behind the wheel of vehicles like the Nissan 350Z and 370Z and the Infiniti G25, G35, G37, Q40, Q50, and Q60, the organizers decided it was in everyone’s best interest to ban those vehicles from attending the show.



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